Pictures: Animal Collective at Merriweather Post Pavilion
It would be hard to find a band more true to its Maryland roots than Animal Collective: not only was the band formed by friends from Baltimore County, but they called their 2009 breakout album "Merriweather Post Pavilion." Strangely, however, they had never played the venerable Columbia concert venue -- until Saturday, July 9, 2011. Here are some pictures from Animal Collective's first-ever concert at the outdoor venue. ALSO SEE: • Interview: Animal Collective • More information about Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia
