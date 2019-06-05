Pictures: Baltimore's top 10 New Year's Eve 2011 events
So New Year's Eve is here again, and again you haven't planned ahead. No worries. There's no need to ring in the new year in the company of Ryan Seacrest. All over Baltimore, from Federal Hill to Little Italy, clubs and bars and even a museum are throwing events to cater to all age groups and tastes. If you like to get dressed up, there's the 13th Floor and the Black-Eyed Susan. If you want live music, Rams Head Live and The 8x10 have several bands performing. And if you want to dance, go to the Paradox or the Ottobar. Even if you haven't planned ahead, the only questions you'll have to ask yourself on Dec. 31 are: Who's offering the most extended open bar and who's got the better buffet? Again, Yellow Cab is offering to take you from a restaurant or bar to your doorstep for free from midnight until 4 a.m. Here are the city's top 10 New Year's Eve options. - Erik Maza Also see • More from FindLocal: New Year's Eve 2011 event roundup
Copyright © 2019, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad