Customers line up at DC Slices, left, and and Gypsy Queen Cafe of Baltimore, right, at A Taste of Two Cities, a food truck rally pitting Baltimore against D.C. for taste supremacy.

Maggie Sabo of Hula Honey's Hawaiian Shaved Ice of Baltimore prepares a snow cone for a customer at A Taste of Two Cities, a food truck rally pitting Baltimore against D.C. for taste supremacy.

Baltimore and Washington faced off in their first head-to-head food-truck rally June 23. Baltimore came out on top when the judges, four from each city, picked the Gypsy Queen as first-place winner.