Woman's Industrial Exchange [Pictures]

A venerable Baltimore institution that had operated for 118 years when it shut its doors in 2005, the Woman's Industrial Exchange will reopen on Nov. 25 as the Woman's Industrial Kitchen. Operator Irene Smith, whose Souper Freak truck has gained a loyal following, promises the rejuvenated lunchroom will be "a living history museum celebrating Maryland women." Smith is also confident she will be able to recruit the kind of waitress that will fit into the program, and fill the shoes of the beloved waitresses -- many of whom became local institutions themselves -- who made the exchange so special. "They have to be sassy and motherly," Smith says of her new recruits. Here's a look back at the Woman's Industrial Exchange over the years. --Chris Kaltenbach