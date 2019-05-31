Pictures: Wit & Wisdom opens in Harbor East
Baltimore's latest foray into the culinary big time opens Nov. 14, when Wit & Wisdom comes to the Four Seasons Hotel at Harbor East. At a Nov. 3 preview, dozens of invited guests got a sneak peak of this newest effort from Michael Mina, whose San Francisco-based Mina Group operates 18 restaurant properties, including San Francisco's Michael Mina, recently named restaurant of the year by Esquire magazine.
