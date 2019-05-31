2019 Baltimore Restaurant Week menus that stand out

Diners, prepare your forks.

Some of the area’s best eateries are offering wallet-friendly fixed-price brunches, lunches and dinners during the biannual Baltimore Restaurant Week, Jan. 11-20, in an effort to lure customers in during the winter doldrums. It’s the one time of year you can eat lunch at Tio Pepe for the price of McDonald’s.

But with so many places to try, how do you know which Restaurant Week menu is right for you? Whether you’re a tourist, a millennial, or addicted to flan, Restaurant Week offers something for every palate. From the dozens of options, we’ve selected a few that sound delicious and make our recommendations below.

(Christina Tkacik)