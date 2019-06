Evan Siple / Baltimore Sun

There is perhaps no margarita more iconic in Baltimore than Nacho Mama's hubcap margarita. And with the restaurant's new Towson location, there's two times the opportunity to indulge.

Both the Canton and Towson locations of Nacho Mama's will be offering specials today: $5 Graceland margaritas; $15 Graceland hubcaps; and $2 off all specialty margaritas by the glass.