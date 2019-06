Virgin Mobile FreeFest 2011: Ten alternatives to Saturday's festival

Sarah Pastrana, Patuxent Publishing

Those who rightly complained that there were no regional acts on the FreeFest line-up can take some consolation in Hampdenfest : over the course of Saturday, 35 local acts - including duo Rapdragons, the band Arbouretum, rapper Mickey Free, and the band Weekends - will be performing over four stages. All stages will come alive at 11 a.m., just as Merriweather is opening its doors to FreeFest fans. Just like, FreeFest, Hampdenfest is free. And, there are no free tickets to claim - you can make your way through Hampden's Falls and Keswick roads on 36th street. The full performance schedule is here. Event info: Hampden Fest 2011