Virgin Mobile FreeFest 2011: Ten alternatives to Saturday's festival
Not everyone's going to Saturday's Virgin Mobile FreeFest. Not everyone likes Deadmau5 ok?? And also, not everyone woke up early enough to grab the festival's free tickets, which disappeared in less than 60 seconds back in July. There's no reason to despair though. This Saturday turns out to be extremely busy in the Baltimore area. Here are 10 alternatives to the festival that will appeal to music lovers, beer drinkers, even fans of "Dungeons & Dragons." - Erik Maza Also see: • Virgin Mobile FreeFest 2011 guide • Fall arts guide 2011