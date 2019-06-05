Don’t miss: 48 hour flash sale on Brews & O's tickets. Use code "BREWS15" for $15 off your ticket.
Food Drink

Virgin Mobile FreeFest 2012 lineup [Pictures]

Indie rocker Jack White, dubstep king Skrillex and rapper Nas will headline Virgin Mobile FreeFest 2012 on Oct. 6 at Merriweather Post Pavilion, organizers announced. Get more information about this year's lineup. For set time information, Also see: • Midnight Sun blog: Virgin Mobile FreeFest 2012 set times announcedVirgin Festivals through the years [Pictures]Virgin Mobile FreeFest 2012 Guide
Copyright © 2019, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad
75°