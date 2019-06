Barbara Haddock Taylor, Baltimore Sun photo

How to make a brown Betty: 1 1/4 ounces Redemption High-Rye bourbon 1 ounce orange liqueur or Tim Riley's easy orange cordial (see recipe below) 3/4 ounce El Dorado 12-year-old rum 1/2 ounce freshly squeezed lemon juice 1/4 ounce freshly pressed pineapple juice 1/4 ounce Fernet Branca Orange peel Maraschino cherry Add first six ingredients to a footed highball glass and fill with crushed ice. "Swizzle" the cocktail with a swizzle stick or bar spoon, twisting the stick or spoon between your palms until the glass frosts. Add additional crushed ice, if needed, and garnish with a twist of orange peel and maraschino cherry. Add two straws and serve immediately. Easy Orange Cordial: Makes one batch 1 1/2 cups freshly squeezed orange juice 1 1/2 cups raw sugar 1 tablespoon chopped ginger 1 tablespoon allspice berries, lightly crushed 4 cloves, lightly crushed Zest of 6 oranges, finely grated Add all ingredients except sugar to a Mason jar. Cap, refrigerate, and allow to infuse overnight. Add sugar and shake or stir to dissolve. Fine-strain and reserve.