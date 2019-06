Algerina Perna / Baltimore Sun

Chef Stephen Carey, formerly of the Waterfront Hotel in Fells Point, is operating one of the newest trucks in town, which he introduced in April. “I figured this would be the best way to independently start my own food business,” he said. Carey prepares authentic tacos and arepas (crispy corn cakes filled with various ingredients) because “I love the food and culture of Latin America,” he said.

elgringobaltimore.com