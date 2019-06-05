2012's Top 20 songs from Baltimore artists [Pictures & Videos]
It's easy to forget, but Baltimore's beyond-diverse music scene makes other cities jealous. For such a relatively small, tight-knit community, it constantly evolves and reinvents itself with fresh music and voices each year. Our artists, even the "cool" ones, are mostly outliers, crafting the music they want to hear first and hoping everyone else likes it later. As this list of the 20 best songs from local musicians suggests, it's a fruitful process. Consider it a reminder that we're spoiled as fans. -- Wesley Case | @midnightsunblog Also see: 5 promising Baltimore rappers | Baltimore album reviews
Wesley Case, The Baltimore Sun
