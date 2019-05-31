Top 10 Tuesday: Baltimore BYOB restaurants [Pictures]
It's official -- Top 10 Tuesday is back, and we're kicking it off with the top 10 Baltimore BYOB restaurants. With BYOB, you can have it your way and save a few bucks. Here are our favorite BYOB restaurants. Some of them, like Samos, are BYOB institutions. A few of them are new on the scene. One restaurant is so excited about being a BYOB, that it put BYOB in its name. So, take a look. But, first -- there are two things you should know about this week's top 10: The restaurants are in alphabetical order, and there are 12 of them. • Coming next week: Top 10 free snacks in Baltimore restaurants. Submit your suggestions on the Baltimore Diner Facebook page. • Follow Baltimore Diner on Twitter @gorelickingood
Copyright © 2019, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad