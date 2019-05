Look for the new Corned Beef Reuben at the Baltimore Chop House, a stand on the Lower Level near Section 31.

Headed to Oriole Park at Camden Yards? Look for these exclusive food finds, everything from bacon-on-a-stick to double-decker burgers to Korean tacos. There are a few new treats this year, too, including a Baltimore twist on the New England lobster roll. Have a look.