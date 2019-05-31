Top 10 most-missed Baltimore menu items, part 2 [Pictures]

Nanine Hartzenbusch, Baltimore Sun photo

For a good couple decades, whenever someone published a list of Baltimore's best crab cakes, Angelina's on Harford Road was on the top of list, or close to it. Angelina's opened in 1952, as an Italian restaurant. One of the original owners was Angelina Tadduni, who stayed on at the restaurant even after the business was sold, and sold again. Angelina's closed in 2008, but the last group of owners has been shipping Angelina's crab cakes, which are made with real Maryland blue crab meat, since 1993.