Top 10 most-missed Baltimore menu items
What Baltimore menu items do you miss the most? We started asking around, and we got some answers we were expecting -- the strawberry pie at Haussner's -- and some we didn't see coming. We loved hearing about all of them, the enduring classics and the highly personal. We're going to keep this topic going. Tell us about your most-missed dishes in the comments field below, whether it's a world-famous pie or a Bolognese sauce you just can't get out of your head. • Top 10 most-missed Baltimore menu items, part 2 [Pictures] • Nostalgic Baltimore restaurants [Pictures]
