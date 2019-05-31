Top 10 most-missed Baltimore menu items

Gene Sweeney Jr., Baltimore Sun photo

The bouillabaisse isn't the only thing people miss about Martick's Restaurant Francais, but according to former employees of Martick's, the bouillabaisse is the menu item they hear most about. They miss the pate, the duck with Bing cherries, the sweet potato soup and the mussels. They also miss the restaurant's louche atmosphere. But mostly people miss Morris Martick, who died in December 2011.