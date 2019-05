Glenn Fawcett, Baltimore Sun photo

The annual J. Millard Tawes Crab and Clam Bake is named in honor of former Maryland governor and Crisfield native J. Millard Tawes. The event features a $45 all-you-can-eat menu of crabs, clams, fish, watermelon and corn on the cob. The event has beome something of a must-attend for candidates vying in statewide elections.

The J. Millard Tawes Crab & Clam Bake; July 15, noon to 4 p.m.; Somers Cove Marina, 7th St., Crisfield; crisfieldchamber.com/clambake.htm