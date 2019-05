Photo courtesy Clementine, Nicole Evanshaw

Savvy young parents know about the children's play area at Clementine . Owner Cristin Dadant says "[It's] loaded with dinosaurs, trains, picture books and a big comfy couch. Oh, and blocks. Lots of blocks and a Bat Cave." But most diners would never even notice the play area, which is on the original side of this Hamilton restaurant. The main dining room is in the addition, where the bar is also located. It's a good arrangement. Parents can let their kids play nearby, knowing they won't be getting dirty looks from their fellow diners.