Top 10 Baltimore Grand Prix 2013 dining options [Pictures]
Food options at this year's Grand Prix of Baltimore will include a Taste of Maryland tent, featuring crab cakes, soft crab sandwiches, fried oysters, corn on the cob and other food associated with Maryland cuisine. The tent, which will be located near the trophy stage, is being organized by the event's concessionaire, the Severn-based Crown Foods. Baltimore restaurants are offering Grand Prix-related prix-fixe menus, happy hour specials and discounts. You can find most of them on the Grand Prix of Baltimore website, and we've rounded up what we think are the most tempting offers here.
