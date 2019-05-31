Top 10 Baltimore Grand Prix 2013 dining options [Pictures]

Lloyd Fox, Baltimore Sun photo

Race attendees will see some Baltimore favorites scattered throughout the site. The Federal Hill restaurant Ryleigh's Oyster will host a raw bar and pit beef concession on McKeldin Square during the Labor Day weekend racing event. (Ryleigh's will also have a presence inside the Taste of Maryland tent.) Germano's of Little Italy will be serving lasagna, Tuscan grilled chicken panini and Nonna's sausage on ciabatta from its booth on Camden Street, behind the Hilton Baltimore.