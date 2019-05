No Oriole loves food as much as Adam Jones -- or at least no Oriole tweets about his food obsessions more than the All-Star center fielder. Jones' latest favorites include tamales, Fractured Prune doughnuts, spaghetti and Apple Jacks. You can follow his eating adventures on Twitter at @SimplyAJ10.

Charm City Cakes debuted its line of Top Tier Cakes in 2011 for fans who couldn't afford one of their famous specialty cakes. One of the options is this Orioles Magic cake. Serve it at your next Orioles-watching party, or take it to the park and share it with your section.

The playoffs are here. We don't believe in luck - we just know that the Orioles are the better team -- but if you decide you want to bring the O's some extra luck against the Tigers, here are our best ideas.

Baltimore Sun file photo