Karl Merton Ferron, Baltimore Sun photo

The Smoke Burger never really left Alewife (21 N. Eutaw St., downtown, 410-545-5112, alewifebaltimore.com), but we admit we worried when its inventor, Chad Wells, took off for Annapolis. Now that Wells is back, we're ready for a Smoke Burger, an 11-ounce blend of local beef topped with smoked Gouda, Gruyere, bacon, caramelized onions and chipotle aioli. It's served on a brioche bun with duck fat fries. Just know that it takes a good, long time -- upward of 20 minutes -- to prepare. You've waited this long, though. It's $15.