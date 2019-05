The original Chesapeake Restaurant was a Baltimore dining institution for more than 50 years until it closed in the late 1980s. After a 24-year dormancy, the doors at 1701 North Charles St. are open again. The new owners, who have named their restaurant The Chesapeake, have tried to pay homage to but not re-create the classic. Here's a look back at the old restaurant and a look inside the new one.