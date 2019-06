Elizabeth Malby, Baltimore Sun photo

Sullivan’s Steakhouse Baltimore offers a $39 turkey dinner prix fixe menu from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

Sullivan’s will also serve steaks and seafood a la carte for folks who aren't fans of turkey.

The Thanksgiving menu includes: shrimp and lobster bisque, hand-carved roasted turkey breast, sweet potato casserole, shaved Brussels sprouts with smoked bacon, sweet onion apple-sage stuffing and cranberry relish. Complete the meal with the chocolate pecan pie and bananas Foster bread pudding.