Pictures: Ten ideas for St. Patrick's Day in Baltimore
Two girlfriends pose to show off their matching green outfits. A waitress walks by with a tantalizing tray of shamrock Jell-O shots. A friend chugs a Kelly-green beer, while two others hoist their pints of Guinness. The pub, of course, is overflowing with party-goers clad in full Irish regalia. It's St. Patrick's Day, celebrated by people of all kinds of nationalities and backgrounds who are suddenly overcome by a rush of unexpected Irish pride. Or just a little too much Jameson. It's hard not to get caught up when celebrations in Baltimore start in February -- the Canton Irish Stroll was a full two weeks before the holiday. All the Irish sessions, special events and St. Practice Days leading up to the day itself prime the city for a big blow-out. This year, there's plenty of traditional shindigs (live music at Mick O'Shea's), and also some that have few if any Irish connections (Girl Talk) but that are a convenient excuse for a loud party. Here's a guide to St. Patrick's Day, from Baltimore to Annapolis, with events for both children and adults. - Erik Maza Also see: • Coverage: St. Patrick's Day • More St. Patrick's Day events