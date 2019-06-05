Pictures: Ten ideas for St. Patrick's Day in Baltimore

AFP/Getty Images

There's nothing even remotely Irish about Girl Talk, except maybe that some of his props are green. But the Pittsburgh-born DJ can be counted on to draw big crowds, and that's why he's been booked to headline Power Plant Live's Shamrocks & Shenanigans event. It's a big coup for the venue; Girl Talk is typically called on to headline major festivals -- last year, he was the penultimate act at Sweetlife. As a bonus, rap collective Height with Friends will open. Access to Power Plant Live will be free, as always, on St. Patrick's Day, but the venue is selling $20 tickets to the Alley, the 2,000-capacity area around the outdoor stage. The tickets include the show and admission to several of the venue's clubs, including Angels Rock Bar and PBR Baltimore. Go to powerplantlive.com.