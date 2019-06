Pictures: 10 Baltimore meals that won't make you fat

$14 Calories: 666 Total fat: 34g Saturated fat: 14g Protein: 28g Dietary fiber: 6g Admit it. You've pecked at a salad while your friends were having a pizza. We all have. Unless your regimen forbids wheat and dairy, there's no reason you can't enjoy pizza. Of course, if you share this 10-inch pizza or save half of it to have for lunch the next day, you cut down on calories. The key is always using good ingredients, and Joe Squared uses crushed San Marzano tomatoes, buffalo-milk mozzarella and a sourdough crust. If there was a contest for the dough with the most healthful profile, sourdough would win it handsomely.

$21 Calories: 591 Total fat: 16g Saturated fat: 2g Protein: 12g Dietary fiber: 6g If this dish looks extravagant, that's the point. It's a great example of the kind of deliciously satisfying healthy meal a restaurant can produce when it starts with good ingredients. In this case, the foundation is imported La Bomba rice from Calisparra, Spain, the rice used in paella. Unlike a classic paella, though, the rice dishes at Pazo are baked, not sauteed. That helps keep calories down. Variety and texture come from local black beans, forest mushrooms and yellow corn, and it all gets finished with a piquant sauce made from sweet red peppers.

How's that new regimen going? If you've made it this far, we're here to help you sustain your resolution for the new year for at least a little while longer. Those home-cooked nutritious meals are a good step, but sooner or later you'll be going back to a restaurant. And that's where things get thorny. There's so much to tempt you -- the fried chicken, the fully stocked bar -- that it's easy to fall back into bad habits. Here's good news. The days of the "punishment dish" at restaurants may be over. You know the punishment dish: It's that dire entree offered to dieting patrons. In the old days, it was a hamburger patty and cottage cheese. In more recent times, it was a tasteless chicken breast served with steamed broccoli. No wonder no one ever stayed on a regimen. Thanks in part to a general movement toward a diet based on whole foods, restaurants have gotten much better at this. We've rounded up 10 healthful (and delicious) dishes you can order in Baltimore restaurants, and had registered dietitian Jodie Shield break down their nutritional content. They are all prepared from fresh ingredients by professional chefs. And they're all dishes that look and taste special.--Richard Gorelick If you know of other healthy Baltimore-area dishes, tell us about them in the comments field below.