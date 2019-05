Sun photo by Lindsay Smith

Ingredients: Blueberry, raspberry, peach, citrus vodka with a splash of triple sec and sour mix Cost: $9 It would be hard to pass up one of the delectable desserts for which XS is known, but if you're looking for a sugar rush, the Hawaiian iced tea is a good substitute. Super-sweet with a sour kick, this take on a tropical favorite could be considered too saccharine, and is recommended only in single-drink doses. Still, the complexity of the layers of fruit keeps this drink from being completely over-the-top and certainly evokes a tropical locale. The only thing missing is the umbrella. XS is at 1307 North Charles St.