Debora Varon, maker of Izzy's Peruvian fruit-filled artisan chocolates, inserts coconut filling in chocolate molds as she prepares coconut clusters to be sold in area Whole Foods stores. Varon also makes chocolates filled with cranberries and mango.

Debora Varon, maker of Izzy's Peruvian fruit-filled artisan chocolates, carefully fills chocolate molds in a kitchen she rents at a local church.

Izzy's is one of several Baltimore chocolatiers. In the Baltimore area, there are a number of chocolatiers making confections the old-fashioned way -- by hand.