We recommend the relatively new Firefly Music Festival. Now in its third year, the four-day event takes place June 19-22 in Dover, Del. This year's lineup includes Foo Fighters, Jack Johnson, Imagine Dragons, Beck, the Lumineers, Pretty Lights and many others. Most importantly for many attendees, the reuniting-for-the-summer rap pioneers Outkast (pictured) are confirmed headliners. Talent-wise, there is plenty of overlap between Firefly and the other major festivals of the summer. (Broken Bells, Arctic Monkeys and Chance the Rapper are all examples of major Firefly artists also on the "big" lineups.) The best part? Firefly is approximately 100 miles away from Baltimore, so you can leave on Sunday and get enough sleep to talk about it incessantly at work Monday. If the aforementioned festivals failed to excite, we offer these other summer options ...