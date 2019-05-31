The best of Star-Spangled dining [Pictures]

Karl Merton Ferron / Baltimore Sun

More than thirty vessels - tall ships, naval vessels and others - will be visiting Baltimore Wednesday through Sunday for Star-Spangled Spectacular, the bicentennial celebration of the national anthem. And where there are ships, there are hungry, thirsty sailors. Some 50 Baltimore restaurants are offering discounts to visiting sailors and crew members as part of a "Sailors Welcome Here" program, which is is being administered through Sail Baltimore, the non-profit organization responsible for the visiting ships and the crew hospitality for the Star-Spangled Spectacular ships. The participating restaurants and taverns are posting "Sailors Welcome Here" signage in their windows. The offers will be good for sailors wearing the yellow "Ship Personnel" wristband they receive in their welcome packets.