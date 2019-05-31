The best of Star-Spangled dining [Pictures]

Karl Merton Ferron / Baltimore Sun
More than thirty vessels - tall ships, naval vessels and others - will be visiting Baltimore Wednesday through Sunday for Star-Spangled Spectacular, the bicentennial celebration of the national anthem. And where there are ships, there are hungry, thirsty sailors. Some 50 Baltimore restaurants are offering discounts to visiting sailors and crew members as part of a "Sailors Welcome Here" program, which is is being administered through Sail Baltimore, the non-profit organization responsible for the visiting ships and the crew hospitality for the Star-Spangled Spectacular ships. The participating restaurants and taverns are posting "Sailors Welcome Here" signage in their windows. The offers will be good for sailors wearing the yellow "Ship Personnel" wristband they receive in their welcome packets.
Lord Baltimore Hotel (20 W. Baltimore St., 410-539-8400, lordbaltimorehotel.com) is getting into the commemorative spirit. The hotel is offering a Battle of Baltimore-themed three-course menu in its French Kitchen and LB Tavern venues, with menu items inspired by, or at least named for, personalities and events of the historic battle. Dishes include The Mary Pickersgill Plate (heirloom tomato, pickled beets, radishes, asparagus and blue cheese panna cotta); The General Samuel Smith (chicken "pot pie" with creamed spinach tartan, compressed chicken thigh, crispy chicken skin salad and carrot coriander puree) and Hampstead Hill (crispy artichoke flatbread with goat cheese bechamel, comte cheese, white truffle and asparagus salad). Dessert is the Francis Scott Key "Stars and Stripes" -- strawberry mousse, white chocolate shell, blueberry sorbet, almond nougatine. The special $20.14 menu is available at Lord Baltimore Hotel through Saturday.
The big bicentennial celebration of the national anthem starts Wednesday. The seven-day Star-Spangled Spectacular will include a massive fireworks display, patriotic concerts, the Blue Angels, the return of naval vessels and tall ships, and "landside" festivals at Fort McHenry, the Inner Harbor and Martin State Airport in Middle River. All those people will surely want something to eat. We've rounded up some food news you can use for the Star-Spangled weekend, including special menus, Saturday night soirees with views of the fireworks and all of the culinary events at the Inner Harbor's festival village.