The best of Star-Spangled dining [Pictures]

The big bicentennial celebration of the national anthem starts Wednesday. The seven-day Star-Spangled Spectacular will include a massive fireworks display, patriotic concerts, the Blue Angels, the return of naval vessels and tall ships, and "landside" festivals at Fort McHenry, the Inner Harbor and Martin State Airport in Middle River. All those people will surely want something to eat. We've rounded up some food news you can use for the Star-Spangled weekend, including special menus, Saturday night soirees with views of the fireworks and all of the culinary events at the Inner Harbor's festival village.
Richard Gorelick
