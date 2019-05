Get there early. Slainte opens at 6 a.m. on St. Patrick's Day, which is the final event in the pub's 17 Days of St. Patrick's Day celebration that began on March 1. 1700 Thames St., Fells Point, slaintepub.

This year, St. Patrick's Day falls on a Tuesday, not the best day for enthusiastic celebrating. In response, some places are throwing their big parties on the weekend before the big day. Here are the best St. Patrick's Day destinations, on or before March 17.

Richard Gorelick