Pictures: Sonar's final show featuring the Millionaire$
The last show at downtown Baltimore music venue Sonar -- which, over the years, has built a reputation for its wide array of shows and performers, both local and international -- was held July 8, according to former general manager Jesse Griffin. California's electro-pop duo the Millionaire$ headlined. The Talking Head, a smaller club inside Sonar, also closed. Read Wesley Case's story about the closing of Sonar. Photos by Josh Sisk
