There's no denying that soft-shell crabs are a little weird. They're slimy and slippery when raw. Cooked in a sandwich, their spindly legs and grabby claws poke out from the slices of bread and make some people wonder, "Do you seriously think I'm going to eat that?" Soft crabs are simply blue crabs that have recently molted, shedding their hard shells to reveal a paper-thin exoskeleton that hardens within hours. Cooked during that brief and precious time, soft crabs are eaten whole (minus the lungs and eyes) and are prized by some for their tender texture and sweet meat. -- Kit Waskom Pollard