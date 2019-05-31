Join the Orioles at Brews & O’s on June 10th! Don’t miss your chance and get tickets today.
Food Drink

Foods to keep you warm when snow falls [Pictures]

Baby, it's cold outside, and there's nothing like a snowfall to drive your desire for comfort foods. Here are a few of our favorite recipes for foods to keep you warm -- or at least distracted -- if you end up snowbound. Also see:
Copyright © 2019, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad
82°