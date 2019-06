The Flaming Lips performed at Silopanna Music Festival at Anne Arundel County Fairgrounds.

The 2014 Silopanna Music Festival was held Aug. 16 at Anne Arundel County Fairgrounds. Headliners included The Flaming Lips and Dashboard Confessional.