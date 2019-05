Sloane Brown, for The Baltimore Sun

Canton resident Merritt Dworkin and Terry McCready, Elvis tribute artist, recount memories of Scunny McCusker for a video that Canton-based DCO Productions is putting together for his family. The firm is best known for the Geiko "Caveman" commercials it produces, which McCusker loved. "We thought up commercials in Nacho Mama's all the time. This was one of my places of 'inspirado,' as Scunny used to say," says DCP owner Don Cherel, who decided to donate his company's services for the video, and set up an area outside the restaurants the evening of the memorial where people could tell their "Scunny stories."