Royal wedding watch parties and specials at Baltimore restaurants

CHIAKI KAWAJIRI / BALTIMORE SUN

6080 Falls Rd, Baltimore

(667) 308-2331

corner-pantry.com

The Corner Pantry will be offering a Royal Wedding themed brunch service Saturday.

Owner Neill Howell, the British-native chef formerly of Bond Street Social, will whip up classic British fare in his British café, which is located in the shopping center at the base of Lake and Falls Road.

Dishes include :“The Megan,” a high tea with tea sandwiches, scone, clotted cream, petit fours, tea for $15 per person; “The Harry,” bacon and white pudding butty served on a buttered crumpet for $11; "Royal Wedding Tea," which will be iced white tea with rosebuds, garnished with honey and mint; and a “Specialty Wedding Donut” made with elderflower and lemon, which are the Bride and Groom’s cake flavor.

The eatery will be decorated with cutouts of the Royal couple, which guests can pose alongside.

Doors will open at 7 a.m. and the wedding will be live streamed on a television in the café, which will close at 3 p.m.