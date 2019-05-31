Join the Orioles at Brews & O’s on June 10th! Don’t miss your chance and get tickets today.
See who's extending their Baltimore Restaurant Week specials [Pictures]

Baltimore Summer Restaurant Week 2014 ended officially on Aug. 10. But just as they do every year, some restaurants are extending their special $20 and $30 prix-fixe dinner menus and $15 lunch menus. The extenders are noted on baltimorerestaurantweek.com. Most of these restaurants will be offering their special fixed-price menus for one week, but some will run them even longer. You'll have to do some calling around to make sure.
