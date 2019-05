The Little Italy restaurant is offering a $30 dinner menu and $15 lunch menu during restaurant week. 237 S. High St., chiapparellis.com .

Apropoe's , the restaurant at Marriott Waterfront Hotel, is offering a $30 dinner menu during restaurant week. Entree options include grilled swordfish, brick-pressed chicken and blueberry BBQ duck breast. 700 Aliceanna St., marriott.com.

Restaurant Week is officially over, but these restaurants are extending their special prix-fixe menus beyond the promotion's official end date. The extenders are noted on the dining promotion's official website, absolutelyfebulous.com.

Richard Gorelick