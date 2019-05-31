Join the Orioles at Brews & O’s on June 10th! Don’t miss your chance and get tickets today.
Food Drink

Pictures: Traditional Maryland and regional dishes

Get recipes for some of Maryland's favorite foods, including Smith Island Cake, steamed shrimp and more. Be sure to suggest more regional fare and submit recipes in the comments field below. Also see: • Baltimore food porn100 things Baltimore foodies must try
Copyright © 2019, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad
82°