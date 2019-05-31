Pictures: Traditional Maryland and regional dishes

Baltimore Sun photo by Lloyd Fox

Baltimore Coddies Publication date: 05/22/2002 Yield: Makes 16 to 20 coddies

Ingredients: 1/4 pound salt cod or 1 tablespoon cod paste or 1 tablespoon fish flakes 1 to 1 1/4 pounds potatoes 2 tablespoons milk 1/4 cup crushed crackers 2 eggs 1/2 teaspoon black pepper vegetable oil for frying saltine crackers yellow mustard

If you are using salt cod, soak the fish for 24 hours in a bowl of water. Change the water every 6 to 8 hours. Cover the fish with water in a pan and simmer for 10 to 15 minutes. Drain and break with a fork; cool. Peel, dice and boil potatoes until cooked. Drain, mash with 2 tablespoons milk and cool. In a large bowl, combine salt cod (or cod paste or fish flakes), potatoes, crackers, eggs and black pepper and make into thin, palm-sized balls. Flatten slightly and cook in a pan filled with 1/4 inch of vegetable oil. Brown cakes on each side and drain. Replace diminished oil between batches. To serve, place each coddie on a saltine cracker, top with yellow mustard, and place another saltine on the top. Serve either warm or at room temperature.

--Recipe based on interviews with coddie makers