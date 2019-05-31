Pictures: Traditional Maryland and regional dishes

Maryland Deviled Crab Cakes Publication date: 05/09/2007 Yield: Makes 8 to 10 crab cakes; serves 4 to 5 Ingredients: 1/2 cup half-and-half 1/2 cup mayonnaise 1 large egg white 1 1/2 teaspoons dry mustard 2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce 2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice Tabasco sauce to taste 2 scallions minced 1 small red bell pepper, seeded and minced 1/2 teaspoon salt 1 pound fresh lump crab meat 1 cup fine dry bread crumbs (divided use) 1 tablespoon butter, melted 1/4 cup peanut oil 2 tablespoons butter (solid) In a bowl, whisk together the half-and-half, mayonnaise and egg white until well blended. Add the dry mustard, Worcestershire, lemon juice, Tabasco, scallions, bell pepper and salt; stir till well blended. Gently fold in the crab meat and 1/2 cup of the bread crumbs until well blended. In a small bowl, combine the remaining bread crumbs with the melted butter and mix well. Scoop up a palm-sized portion of the crab-meat mixture and shape into a patty. Turn the patty in the bread-crumb-and-butter mixture to coat lightly. Repeat until all of the crab mixture has been used. In a large, heavy skillet, heat the oil and the 2 tablespoons of butter over moderate heat, add the crab cakes, and cook until lightly browned, about 3 minutes per side. Drain briefly on paper towels and serve immediately. Per crab cake (based on 10 cakes): 278 calories, 13 grams protein, 21 grams fat, 5 grams saturated fat, 9 grams carbohydrate, 1 gram fiber, 69 milligrams cholesterol, 456 milligrams sodium --Adapted from "The Glory of Southern Cooking"
