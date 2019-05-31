Readers' choice: Best Baltimore restaurants

There’s something to be said for popular opinion.

We asked readers to name their favorite restaurants in the Baltimore area, and more than 700 responded.

Food critic Suzanne Loudermilk named Aldo’s Ristorante Italian among her top 10, and readers seemed to agree — the Little Italy spot was the clear favorite.

Other popular picks ranged from tried-and-true classics to new arrivals on the food scene. These were the 10 with the most votes: