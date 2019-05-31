Pictures: Baltimore Ravens at Celebrity Servers Dinners
Baltimore Ravens' Matt Birk and friends team up with Morton's The Steakhouse for a Celebrity Servers Dinner on Monday, May 7. Guests will enjoy an exquisite four-course menu and fine wine all while being served by Baltimore Raven Matt Birk and friends Joe Flacco, Spencer Folau, Brad Jackson, Michael McCrary, Ray Rice, Michael Oher, Torrey Smith and Marshal Yanda. There will also be an auction to benefit Matt Birk's HIKE Foundation, which provides at-risk children with the educational opportunities needed to excel in the classroom and life. Take a look at the Ravens in action at the previous two Celebrity Servers Dinners.
