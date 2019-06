Ed Naworol (right dishing out corn dressing) hosts theme tailgating parties before Ravens games. This past Sunday (11/20) his theme was Thanksgiving, as the Ravens will play on Thanksgiving for the first time in their existence.

It's the first time a Baltimore team has played a Thanksgiving game in nearly 50 years. Ravens fans aren't about to miss an opportunity -- and they aren't about to miss the holiday either. Some fans are planning elaborate Thanksgiving tailgates, with turkey, stuffing, pumpkin pie and the works.