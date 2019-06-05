Rams Head Center Stage opening [Pictures]
Rams Head Center Stage, a new 500-seat concert venue located inside the Maryland Live Casino at Arundel Mills, hosted an invitation-only opening-night concert featuring The Charlie Daniels Band. The new music venue opens to the public Labor Day weekend, with performances by The Real Geniuses, Crazy In Stereo and Big Bang Baby. • Read more about Rams Head Center Stage on the Midnight Sun blog. • Venue info.: Rams Head Center Stage at Maryland Live Casino
