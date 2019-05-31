Located on the casino's north end, The Prime Rib completes the development of the casino's second phase, which includes a new main door and a porte-cochere entrance. There are dedicated valet parking spaces for Prime Rib diners.

The Prime Rib at Maryland Live Casino opened, quietly, a few weeks ago, six months after the casino's grand opening and 10 months after the surprise announcement that Buzz Beler's storied Baltimore steakhouse was joining the casino's lineup. The new restaurant has been designed with respect for Prime Rib icons like leopard-skin carpeting, black-leather booths and Icart prints. But the casino restaurant is not intended as a museum replica. "This is the 'Live' interpretation," said the casino's marketing director Mario Maesano.