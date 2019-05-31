Preakness 2013 party recipes [Pictures]

Sarah Pastrana, Baltimore Sun Media Group photo

These small stacks, created by Hersh's Pizza & Drinks' Josh Hershkovitz, layer tangy chevre, briny olives and mild polenta, with a sprinkle of basil for freshness. A bonus: the black and gold squares will remind your guests of Maryland's much-loved state flag.

Makes 8 hors d'oeuvres

4 cups water

1 tablespoon + 1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 cup yellow polenta

1/4 cup mascarpone cheese

4 ounces chevre

1 garlic clove

7 ounces oil-cured black olives, pitted

1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

4 Tablespoon unsalted butter

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

8 large basil leaves, chopped to a fine dice

Instructions

1. Add salt to water in a medium sauce pan and place on high heat. Bring to a rapid boil and slowly add polenta, whisking constantly to prevent lumps from forming.

2. Once all polenta is incorporated, turn heat down to medium-low to keep a simmer going.

3. Add in mascarpone cheese and whisk until fully incorporated.

4. Let polenta simmer for 30 minutes. If it becomes too dry and thick, add small increments of water.

5. Prepare 9"x13" baking dish with pan spray or vegetable oil. Once polenta is thick and smooth, pour into 9x13 inch baking dish and smooth over quickly with spatula. Place parchment over polenta and place in refrigerator for at least 2 hours or until polenta is completely firm and chilled.

6. While polenta is chilling, cut chevre into 8 equal pieces.

7. Next, place garlic, olives and olive oil in food processor and process until smooth.

8. When polenta is firm, use spatula to loosen around edges and turn out onto cutting board.

9. Cut polenta into 8 equal-sized pieces. Then cut each piece in half height-wise to create two stackable pieces, effectively creating 16 pieces.

10. Heat butter and vegetable oil in a large frying pan over medium-high heat.

11. Once bubbles have subsided but before butter browns, add polenta squares to pan in a single layer, and fry. Do this in multiple batches if necessary so as not to crowd the pan and prevent proper frying. Fry for 2 minutes and then flip and fry 2 more minutes.

12. Place fried polenta on paper towel-lined plate to absorb some butter/oil. Polenta should be golden yellow/brown.

13. Once all pieces have been fried, lay 8 pieces out on the serving dish.

14. Top each square with chevre and then top with a polenta slice, pressing down on each to help warm the chevre.

15. Top each stack with one spoonful of the black olive paste and sprinkle with diced basil.