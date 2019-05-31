Pisco, a new Peruvian restaurant in Elkridge [Pictures]

The restaurant's name comes from pisco, the strong Peruvian spirit made, as is grappa, from pomace, which is the stuff that remains -- skin, pulp, seeds and stems -- after grapes have been pressed for juice. In spite of its name, Pisco does not have a liquor license, although Palma is trying to get one. For now, the restaurant operates as a BYOB.

The operators of Facci, a casual Italian restaurant with locations in Laurel and Ellicott City, have opened a third restaurant in Howard County. Gino Palma is the chef behind Facci. He is Italian, but his wife, Pilar, is Peruvian (as are their business partners at Pisco, Carmen and Francisco Acevedo). "We've been married for 14 years, and we've been together for 18 years. We have always wanted to do this," Palma said. "I've learned more and more about Peruvian cuisine. The good thing about Peruvian food is that it's similar to something that American people will eat every day." Pisco, open daily for lunch and dinner, is at 6630 Marie Curie Drive in Elkridge. For information call 410-312-4888 or go to piscorestaurante.com.

photo courtesy Pisco