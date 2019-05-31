What's to eat at Bryan Voltaggio's Family Meal [Pictures]
The owners of Volt and Lunchbox, Bryan Voltaggio and Hilda Staples, are the folks behind Frederick's new Family Meal. Housed in a former car dealership built in the 1960s, the 3,500 square-foot restaurant seats 96 diners, including counter seating for 30 and a large outdoor dining area. "We wanted to create a place for families to spend time together," said Voltaggio. In creating Family Meal, Voltaggio said he wanted to reinforce his family's dinner-time ritual. Family meal is also what restaurants call the staff meal eaten before or after a restaurant shift. And just in case all that family togetherness is too much to handle -- adult milkshakes with home-made ice cream, 10 beers on tap and hangover cures like the gin-based Corpse Reviver over crushed ice.--Richard Gorelick
