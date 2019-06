Baltimore Sun photo/Jed Kirschbaum

It works out nicely that Aida Bistro & Wine Bar comes first alphabetically, because it's Aida's owner Joe Barbera, shown here with his wife, Mary, who has pushed and promoted the farm-to-table theme. The promotion is a "terrific opportunity for folks throughout Maryland who love food to discover new restaurants and return to their favorites," Barbera says. Aida is offering an extensive $38.11 for the run of the promotion.