Pictures: Olympics specials at Baltimore bars

Gabriella Demczuk, Baltimore Sun

There's no way one of Maryland's largest British pub chains (with locations in Columbia and Bethesda) would miss out on the fun of the London Olympics. All locations -- featuring more than 25 HD-TVs at each pub -- will host an Opening Ceremony party from 7:30 p.m. to midnight Friday. If you order fish and chips ($13), bangers and mash ($12) or Jack's iron skillet cottage pie ($13) at the party, you'll receive a free pint of Bass. For the duration of the Olympics, Newcastle Brown Ales will be on sale for $4. 10400 Little Patuxent Parkway, Columbia 410-740-5225, unionjackscolumbia.com Union Jack's Bethesda Union Jack's Bethesda, which will open early at 10 a.m. on weekends during the Olympics, differs from its Columbia counterpart. It will highlight an Olympics-themed menu, including items such as ribs and wings that use Newcastle Brown Ale in the recipes. Order from that menu and a Newcastle pint will cost only $3 more; otherwise, a Newcastle will be $4. Bring your dog for the Olympic Doggy Brunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Union Jack's Bethesda will team up with another local business, Bone Jour, for the brunch. Finally, at all Union Jack's locations (the third is in Ballston, Va.), the pubs will sell Olympic raffle tickets for a Newcastle BeerTender home draft system and other prizes. 4915 St. Elmo Ave., Bethesda 301-652-2561, unionjacksbethesda.com