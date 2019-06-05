Pictures: Olympics specials at Baltimore bars
Around Baltimore, the Olympics aren't just an opportunity to cheer on our own golden boy (some swimmer named Michael Phelps), but the Games are also an excuse to hit the bars at hours you normally wouldn't. A discounted pint at 8 a.m., as archery kicks off? Happy hours starting in time for handball? It's all happening -- you just need to know where to look. Here's a roundup of some of the bars getting into the competitive spirit. -- Wesley Case Also see: • Pictures: 25 Olympic sports we want to see • Pictures: London Summer Olympics TV Guide • Sun coverage: 2012 London Summer Olympics
Copyright © 2019, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad