Baltimore late-night food [Pictures]

18 W. 20th St., Baltimore 410-837-5231 Open till 4 a.m. daily You might giggle trying to pronounce the name (try "TJoong-ga," it means "Bell Tower"), but Jong Kak's authentic Korean cuisine is sure to put a smile on your face. Despite a language barrier, the proprietors at Jong Kak are masters of late-night food. Even at 3 a.m., Jong Kak is filled with smoke from the tabletop barbecues, the smells of sizzling bulgogi filling the air. The seats are full of lively patrons, but the crowd is significantly more relaxed than your typical pizza place at that hour, which is a nice change of pace. The spices and flavors will give your taste buds and eyelids a jolt: a hot, spicy bowl of Yukgejang (shredded beef soup, $9.95) or seafood pancakes ($15.95), full of big chunks of fish and green onion. There's a lot to try on the menu if you're new to Korean cuisine. You and a few friends can pass around small plates of pickled broccoli, kimchi and a variety of other sides. Jong Kak is great for sharing and trying something new. For the less adventurous eater, the spring rolls are fine, too. If you're feeling ambitious, pull the trigger on the full barbecue experience (which is pricey, starting at $55). It comes with a variety of marinated meats, cooked on an open flame, and numerous sides. It's enough food for at least four people. Careful though: Sometimes they slip tripe into the mix. Keep your eyes peeled if you don't like eating barbecued stomach.