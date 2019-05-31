Baltimore late-night food [Pictures]

It's late -- or early, depending on your perspective -- on a Friday or Saturday and, for whatever reason, you're still awake. And hungry. Whether you've been studying, working or -- gasp -- out at the bars, it's time to get your grub on in the worst way possible. Problem is, it's 2 a.m. or later, and almost every restaurant and carryout is closed. Fortunately, Baltimore does have some options for late-night diners. Sure, there's plenty of pizza and breakfast food -- but Baltimore's late-night culinary tapestry covers a wide range of bases, from Korean barbecue to Mexican fusion crepes. Here are some solid options to explore in the Baltimore area, some time-tested and some brand new. Go forth and feast, night owls. In the end, your eyes may be bleary, but your stomach will be full.--Evan Siple